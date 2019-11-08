Buffie Williams will host her first internet radio show on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. in partnership with the New Heights Educational Group. Williams will discuss how education powers the world, restructuring needed in public schools, the IEP process and bi-monthly readings of a teen comic book series, which tackles issues that youth face daily.
Her show will air weekly on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m., joining NHEG’s other broadcasts as part of “The New Heights Show on Education.” Together, the shows have garnered 327,141 listeners.
Other pre-recorded shows and topics include Kathy Woodring’s history-related show, Briana Dincher’s multi-topic show, Shannon Williamson’s shared weekly stories, Anna Shi exploring biology and zoology, Freddie Bandola Jr.’s show covering technology issues, Victoria Lowery’s show covering soft skills, Kaden Behan covering disability topics and Victoria Lowery’s show covering soft skills. Priscilena Shearon’s previous show discussed common core myths and realities.
Erika Hanson’s show, which discusses topics pertaining to depression, anxiety and disabilities, airs weekly on Thursdays at 4 p.m.
