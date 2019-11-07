Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack and Dr. Roberto Gallardo of Purdue University’s Center for Regional Development will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., to discuss regional internet connectivity.
Defiance County commissioners are collaborating with Gallardo to design and implement a countywide digital inclusion strategy.
Digital inclusion refers to the activities necessary to ensure that all individuals and communities, including the most disadvantaged, have access to and use of information and communication technologies, according to a press release issued by county commissioners.
This includes five elements: affordable, robust broadband internet service; internet-enabled devices that meet the needs of the user; access to digital literacy training; quality technical support; and applications and online content designed to enable and encourage self-sufficiency, participation and collaboration.
Commissioners noted that “digital inclusion must evolve as technology advances. Digital inclusion requires intentional strategies and investments to reduce and eliminate historical, institutional and structural barriers to access and use technology. Digital exclusion is the number one threat to community economic development today. Any community that overlooks digital inclusion efforts will struggle to plan for, transition to, and prosper in the digital age.”
Gallardo will explain the process needed to design and implement a digital inclusion strategy and the need for digital inclusion in our region.
Following the meeting, a survey of residents and businesses included in the digital inclusion plan will be conducted. The county will be responsible for gathering this data. Purdue’s Center for Regional Development will provide the survey instrument, complete the data analysis and provide a state of the broadband report, according to commissioners.
