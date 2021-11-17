• Defiance County
International Day:
In 1992, Dec. 3 was proclaimed as International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), by the United Nations General Assembly. IDPD mobilizes support for critical issues relating to the inclusion of persons with disabilities, promotes awareness-raising about disability issues and draws attention to the benefits of an inclusive and accessible society for all.
“Increasing awareness about the contributions these individuals make right here in Defiance County is critical to ensure that our communities are inclusive places for all.”, stated Timothy Bower, Superintendent of the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD).
