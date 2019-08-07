• Defiance County
Interim treasurer:
Thomas Taylor of Deshler was approved Monday as interim CFO/treasurer of Hicksville Schools at a special meeting of the Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education.
Taylor was hired retroactive to Aug. 1 and is expected to depart around Sept. 1.
