Defiance County’s largest potential industrial site received specific interest recently, though the end result of that is unclear.
Defiance Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer informed her board of this development during its monthly meeting Thursday afternoon at Defiance County East.
As the top official of the public/private-funded CIC, Willitzer explained that her office was notified by the state about interest in the so-called “mega-site,” located on Ashwood Road west of Defiance. The site is a potential location for a large industrial customer to build a new facility.
According to the CIC’s website, 1,100 acres there is available with an asking price of $30,000 per acre. (The site is almost five times larger than Enterprise Industrial Park on Defiance’s southwest side.)
“We were notified by the state that we had a visit from a company for the mega-site, so we spent the first week (of January) compiling all the information, putting together the presentation and having pre-meetings to gear up for that meeting,” Willitzer said. “We spent a lot of time on that.”
She did not elaborate further as such sensitive economic development topics are often kept behind closed doors while things are pending.
Speaking of such matters, Willitzer referenced a couple of pending economic development projects — as she has done in the recent past — that may be coming to fruition. But while these have “closed,” Willitzer said, they have not yet been announced.
She also informed the board that $10,000 has been set aside for the CIC’s new “homegrown” program that will provide small grants to smaller businesses. More information may be presented at the CIC’s next meeting in February.
Two other developments noted by Willitzer: the Sherwood Crossing plaza in Sherwood is for sale while she plans to make a job creation incentive proposal to Defiance City Council concerning A Packaging Group, a manufacturer which opened recently in the new Harmon Business Park.
In other business, the board:
• approved the December financial report. Total revenue for 2022 was $434,000 against expenses of $360,000. The board will be transferring $124,000 in cash reserves to a 12-month CD at 4.17% interest, according to the board’s president, Ben Nighswander.
• received an update from the CIC’s business development and operations manager, Paige Johnson. Among other things, she explained that the Four Flags of Freedom project — establishing four large flags along U.S. 24 to honor veterans — has raised $663.44 in private money while “we’re starting to reach out to the key players to get the sites done.” Johnson also spoke about the CIC’s new mentorship program which is in need of two additional mentors to help a maximum of 11 persons with career advice and assistance over a 12-month period. Six mentors (Michael Wahl, Denise Dahl, Maureen Killion, Michael Alfarah, Christian Greek nd Johnson) are on board.
• discussed two upcoming board seats that will open in April. The terms of Don Gillett and Nighswander will be expiring as they are subject to term limits.
• received an update from the CIC’s marketing and workforce manager, Hannah Waterman. She said 105 students were to attend a tour at Keller Freight Solutions that was scheduled one day ago (Friday) while efforts are underway to connect better with colleges to place area young people in local jobs and the first of four CIC industrial roundtables is set for Feb. 8.
• met in non-public session to discuss economic development projects with Willitzer.
