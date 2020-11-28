• Putnam County

Interactive movie kit:

Families can get an interactive movie kit from the Putnam County District Library. December features "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." Family movie kits each month may contain a script, items to go with it, and a bag of microwave popcorn. Contact Heather for a kit at hkuhlman@seolibraries.org. The kits are sponsored by The Friends of Putnam County District Library.

Load comments