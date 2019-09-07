The Defiance City Schools’ instrumental music department is starting classes for all beginning fifth-graders. A meeting for all interested students and their parents will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Defiance Elementary School auditeria.
The meeting will last approximately 45 minutes and cover all procedures for joining the band. Information on renting and buying instruments will be available. Those who already own an instrument may bring it to the meeting to see if it is in good working order.
For those who can’t attend the meeting, contact Kevin Heidbreder at Defiance Middle School at 4419-784-2734, ext. 6063, for more information about joining the band. He also can be reached at kheidbreder@defianceschools.net.
