(BPT) — Every glam-inspired yard needs a pop of showstopping color that is eye-catching and brings style to the space. This summer, those looking to brighten their shady outdoor spaces can turn to Beacon impatiens to dress their garden beds and containers with boldly colored flowers that thrive all season long.
Gardeners can plant Beacon impatiens to their heart’s content without the frustration, or fear, of Impatiens downy mildew, a destructive disease that has plagued impatiens, causing plant loss and devastation to shade gardens across the globe. This new plant from PanAmerican Seed offers high resistance to Impatiens downy mildew, ensuring a long-lasting, healthy garden this summer.
Here’s a look at how you can style your outdoor space in the shade this season with new Beacon impatiens.
Go bold with colorOn music’s biggest night, acclaimed botanical artist Tu Bloom Designs selected Beacon impatiens to bring vivid color to this year’s red carpet. As the music industry’s elite made their grand entrance and strutted for the cameras, they were surrounded by Tu Bloom’s 22 topiaries of Beacon White impatiens atop a lavish carpet of Beacon red impatiens.
Thanks to Beacon impatiens versatility and reliable color, first-time and established gardeners alike can recreate this inspiring red carpet look in their own yards.
The most memorable looks on the red carpet never shy away from color, and Beacon impatiens offers a full palette of different shades to help create a similar, striking look to brighten and adorn your yard or patio. Choose from a variety of shades including bright red, violet, salmon, coral, orange and white. For a more textured look, the plants also come in mixed combinations, allowing gardeners to create their own floral masterpiece.
To embrace the red carpet look, search for a shady spot in your yard or patio and plant Beacon impatiens in the hue of your choice. Whether in a hanging basket, window box or patio container, you can create a foundation of bold, lasting color.
Beacon shines the light. As well as being a red carpet-worthy upgrade for your outdoor space, you’ll also help make the world a better place.
In the spirit of bringing light and happiness to gardens everywhere, PanAmerican Seed donates 3% of its global Beacon impatiens seed sales to a charitable organization every year. The company prides itself on selecting a cause that isn’t as widely known, and for the 2020 garden season, the donation is going to the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation. The mission of the OI Foundation is to improve the quality of life for those living with osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease, through research, education, awareness and mutual support.
To purchase Beacon impatiens, check your local garden center. To learn more about Beacon impatiens and how you can use them to create a red carpet look this summer, visit www.beaconimpatiens.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.