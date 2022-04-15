NAPOLEON — An annual contract to inspect three Henry County buildings was approved by county commissioners during their meeting here Thursday.
Commissioners passed a resolution approving a contract with W.R. Meyers Co., Napoleon, to provide annual inspections of the exterior of the county courthouse's masonry, tower and lighting as well as the sheriff's office next door and the Hahn Center across Washington Street to the north. The cost will be $5,245.
Andrew Carnahan of W.R Meyers Co. said this will make sure "we're keeping track of everything. That's going to allow you guys (commissioners) a chance to really know what's going on" with the buildings and prevent "minor issues blowing up into major issues."
W.R. Meyers Co. is the same firm that replaced and repaired the "Lady Justice" statute on top of the courthouse. The statute was placed back on her perch last summer.
Carnahan indicated that a few items remain for work the company undertook on the courthouse tower, but a supply-chain issue has delayed completion.
In another matter, commissioners approved a resolution authorizing a contract with Rupp Rosebrock, Inc., Liberty Center, for renovations to the county highway department facility at 1343 Bales Road in Napoleon. The cost is $1,017,059 along with an alternate of $65,848 for work on a second building.
A base bid also was received from The Delventhal Company, Millbury, $1,066,000 while the engineer’s estimate was $1,055,477.
The department's main building is scheduled for renovations and bigger doors along with foundation work and siding, roof and concrete replacements, according to Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm. A second building is slated for new windows and a new door.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• received the monthly update from the county landfill's manager, Mike Imbrock. He reported that the facility took in 200.3 tons of solid waste during March along with 0.98 ton of brick/concrete/asphalt and an "all-time" record of 204.8 tons of tires. The landfill has closed to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays due to the high volume of tires; this gives officials more time to shred them.
• met with the county's maintenance supervisor, Eric Weller, for an update. Work on the courthouse's southwest steps may begin in late May, he informed commissioners.
• met in executive session to consider a complaint against a public employee, but took no action.
• signed a proposal to change lighting to LED in the county's board of elections office ($3,920) and title department ($4,232).
• passed an ordinance making county budget adjustments.
