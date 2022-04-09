SHERWOOD — A two-vehicle crash just south of here Friday evening injured at least one person.

According to law enforcement at the scene, a Buick LeSabre westbound on Defiance County Road 424 struck a camper being pulled by a pickup truck that had turned eastbound onto 424 from U.S. 127.

The collision around 6:20 p.m. caused heavy damage to the car and the camper which flipped over.

The Buick’s driver was taken by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.

He was suspected of driving under the influence.

The crash was handled by the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post with assistance from the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.

