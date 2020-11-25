An Indiana man was injured early Wednesday morning when his semi overturned in Defiance.
Jaspreet Randhawa, Plainfield, Ind., was transported by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
According to troopers of the Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 4 a.m. on U.S. 24's eastbound exit ramp at Baltimore Road on Defiance's west side, a 2015 Freightliner semi-tractor and trailer driven by Randhawa traveled off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected and the semi came back onto the roadway. It overturned, spilling its load onto the exit ramp.
The exit ramp was closed until approximately 11 a.m. to facilitate the recovery of the vehicle and its contents.
Assisting at the scene were the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Department of Transportation. The crash currently remains under investigation.
