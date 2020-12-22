EDON — The Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred Monday morning.
Hugh Skiles, 91, Angola, Ind., was transported by the Samaritan Life Flight to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, with critical injuries.
Jennifer Horne, 41, Edon, was transported by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Bryan, where she was treated for minor injuries and released.
According to troopers, at 8:36 a.m. on Williams County Road 1.50, south of County Road P.50 in Northwest Township, a vehicle driven by Skiles was southbound and traveled left of center on a curve, collided head-on into the northbound Horne vehicle.
Skiles was removed from his vehicle using mechanical extrication equipment operated by fire and rescue personnel on scene and found to be not wearing his safety belt.
Horne was reportedly wearing her safety belt.
Assisting at the scene were Williams County EMS, Florence Township Fire Department and the Northwest Township Fire and Rescue.
The crash remains under investigation.
