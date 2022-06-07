The name a of a motorcycle driver injured in a crash Friday afternoon south of Defiance has been released.

Johnathan Yoder, 19, Stryker, was seriously injured early Friday afternoon during a crash around 12:16 p.m. on Ohio 111, south of Hammersmith Road, in Defiance Township.

He was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office which handled the crash report.

Yoder was riding a motorcycle on Ohio 111 when he went out of control and struck a guardrail.

He will be cited for failure to control, according to the sheriff's office.

