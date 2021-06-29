The names of three juveniles injured in a two-vehicle crash last week near Sherwood have been made available by state authorities.
According to a crash report provided by the Ohio Department of Public Safety website, Katie McCavit, 16, Sherwood, was operating a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan westbound on Buckskin Road around 3:20 p.m. Thursday when she pulled into the path of a semi driven by Darren Mattocks, 52, 18444 County Road 1027, at U.S. 127, causing a crash.
McCavit and her passengers — Gabrielle Stefanelli, 16, Montpelier and Taya Shellenberger, 16, Bryan — were injured in the collision.
All were taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital while Stefanelli was taken by air ambulance to a Toledo hospital with more serious injuries.
Mattocks was not injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.