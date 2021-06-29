The names of three juveniles injured in a two-vehicle crash last week near Sherwood have been made available by state authorities.

According to a crash report provided by the Ohio Department of Public Safety website, Katie McCavit, 16, Sherwood, was operating a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan westbound on Buckskin Road around 3:20 p.m. Thursday when she pulled into the path of a semi driven by Darren Mattocks, 52, 18444 County Road 1027, at U.S. 127, causing a crash.

McCavit and her passengers — Gabrielle Stefanelli, 16, Montpelier and Taya Shellenberger, 16, Bryan — were injured in the collision.

All were taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital while Stefanelli was taken by air ambulance to a Toledo hospital with more serious injuries.

Mattocks was not injured.

