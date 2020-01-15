NAPOLEON — An increase in the cost of indigent defense was discussed during Tuesday’s meeting of the Henry County commissioners.
The cost will increased from $60/hour in court or $50/hour out of court, to $80/hour.
The change will take effect Feb. 1.
In other business, the commissioners approved the Henry County Transportation Network’s drug and alcohol policy, and approved the annual highway system mileage certification. The certification showed that there are 405.28 miles of road maintained by the county.
Also Tuesday, the board:
• met with Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy to discuss aggregation renewal. Aggregation is renewed every two years.
• met in executive session with assistant county prosecutor Katie Nelson and Michael Cavanaugh to discuss matters required to be kept confidential. No related action was taken.
The commissioners will meet again Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon.
The Henry County offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
