An Indiana man was the winner of Defiance Rotary’s 31st annual Corvette raffle at Estle Chevrolet Cadillac Friday evening.
Joseph Plankis of Westfield, Ind., has the option of taking home the brand new black 2021 Corvette sitting in Estle’s North Clinton Street showroom, or $45,000 in cash. Plankis was not present during Friday’s drawing when local auctioneer Cole Limber announced his name.
Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel pulled 10 capsules containing tickets from a hopper holding the 1,000 tickets that were sold.
The first capsule selected by Engel Friday was designated beforehand as the winning ticket before nine more were plucked from the hopper for the second-place winner ($1,500), third-place winner ($1,000) and winners in places 4-10, who each won $500.
The capsules were opened in reverse order, revealing the ticketholders’ names.
Second place and $1,500 went to Jeff Leonard of Defiance while Albert Hastings of Holgate took third and $1,000.
The $500 winners were Al Tennyson of Defiance, Thomas E. Keller, Dave Meyer of Defiance, Mark Gazan of Grandville, Mich.; George Madzsar of North Olmsted, Alyse Chernovol of Bryan and Curt Backhaus of Tomah, Wisc.
Pat Fishpaw was the winner of the 50/50 drawing, taking home $410.
All but one of the 1,000 tickets — each costing $125 — were sold before Friday’s raffle, according to Kirstie Mack, incoming president of the Defiance Rotary. The last one was auctioned off Friday night by Limber just before the drawing, selling for $375.
Ticket sales generated more than $125,000 for the Rotary, with the organization netting what will be left after the event expenses and prizes — including the cost of the car (or the $45,000) — are paid.
The Corvette is provided by Estle to Rotary at cost, with the organization using its net cash for charitable causes.
According to Mack, the Defiance Rotary Foundation has contributed approximately $1 million over the last 27 years to dozens of local groups and causes.
“It is very much across the board,” said Mack. “It kind of varies from year to year.”
The Rotary will make its funding distribution based on requests from various groups in Defiance while its board will decide who is chosen during an upcoming meeting.
Mack said funding presentations will be made at Rotary’s June 28 noon luncheon meeting at St. Paul Lutheran Church parish hall in Defiance.
The recipients will be contacted beforehand, she explained.
