An Indiana developer has modified a proposed plan to construct an apartment complex near a northside Defiance subdivision.
That topic highlighted the Defiance city planning commission’s meeting Monday afternoon in the city service building. Many Wooded Acres residents concerned about the development attended.
So did Nathan Waggner of Cash Waggner & Associates, Jasper, Ind., after having made an initial presentation during the commission’s January meeting. His firm is proposing to build nearly 400 market-rate apartment units on 58.88 acres of vacant ground between Walmart and Wooded Acres.
His initial plan to provide access via Wooded Acres’ Valley Forge Drive drew the ire of neighboring residents who later presented a petition to the commission expressing their concerns about safety. But on Monday Waggner proposed a new plan that drops the access point, although it would leave a gated emergency access.
Too, Waggner proposed that phase 1 of the development (six apartment buildings) be moved away from Wooded Acres and closer to Walmart. A phase 2 — though not on the drawing board for now — would be built by the subdivision.
Additionally, the new plan calls for constructing a 25-foot buffer between the development and Wooded Acres, leaving intact the few trees there, according to Waggner. When some residents requested a more substantial buffer, he mentioned the possibility of installing evergreen trees.
Waggner told the commission that his firm has not yet completed a comprehensive study to help determine the development’s impact on northside traffic.
Resident Megan Wilson, 1215 Valley Forge Drive — who was instrumental in putting the petition together — thanked Waggner for taking into consideration neighbors’ views as did City Administrator Jeff Leonard, a planning commission member.
The developer is seeking planning commission approval of three measures for the project which proposes 396 apartment units — mostly two-bedroom — in several buildings. The requested administrative measures are rezoning (from R-2 and R-3 to R-3), a planned unit development (PUD) overlay and a preliminary site plan.
The commission approved a motion allowing the first two measures and a second motion allowing the site plan (with the expectation that the access point be modified). City council will have the final say on the action taken by the commission Monday.
Residents raised a number of additional questions.
For example, Wooded Acres resident Morris Murray, 1085 Valley Forge Drive, asked if anything the city approves would restrict the developer from allowing subsidized apartments in the future, if market-rate apartments were not filled. Defiance Law Director Sean O’Donnell indicated that no such restrictions could be placed on any housing development.
Resident Charles Rogliatti, 1183 Valley Forge Drive, asked about the possibility of a new bicycle/walking trail on the property. Waggner said there has been no “direct discussion” on such a path.
Referencing an existing pond on the barren land between Walmart and Wooded Acres, Rogliatti asked if any upgrades there were planned. The pond would “definitely” be cleaned up, according to Waggner, as his firm is trying to provide this as an “amenity for residents.”
Resident Daniel Gray, 810 Nicholas St., suggested that federal authorities might have something to say about the development because, he claimed, the property may be populated by the “Indiana bat” — considered an “endangered species” — and bald eagles.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• approved a zoning variance requested by Thomas and Pamela Kime, 105 Monterey Road. The minimum yard setback is 35 feet, but the owners requested a 12-foot setback to construct a garage addition.
• reviewed an annexation request into Defiance for 1.557 acres in the Saunders-Snyder Addition in Sec. 30 of Richland Township. According to O’Donnell, the property would come into the city under B-1 zoning — approximating the surrounding properties — unless the owner requests a different designation.
• approved a zoning variance request concerning a minimum lot requirement for a proposed development by Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc., in Enterprise Industrial Park. The company plans to build a fertilizer plant on the property.
