PAULDING — An independent has emerged here for one Paulding County elected office up for election this fall.
Independents had until Monday afternoon to file for the November election. And in Paulding County, Scott Strahley came forward as a candidate for county engineer.
His candidacy must still be certified by the Paulding County Board of Elections.
Strahley would be opposing Republican incumbent Travis McGarvey in November.
