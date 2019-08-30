The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that Independence Dam State Park will close for approximately two weeks beginning Sept. 9 for parking lot resurfacing.
Minor drainage work is expected to begin in the park on Tuesday.
None of the planned work will impact the park during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
The marina — located due west of the park — will remain open during the week of Sept. 9, but will close on Sept. 16 for approximately one week, also for pavement resurfacing.
Work will be performed by Geddis Paving and Excavating, Toledo.
