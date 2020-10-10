John and Marsha Boes of Sherwood recently donated $1,000 on behalf of the John Boes Family Foundation Endowment to Independence Dam State Park for maintenance and improvements. Shown are, from left: Karen Beckman, park manager; Randy Wright, vice president of Friends of Independence Dam State Park; and John and Marsha Boes. A secure box for visitor donations also has been installed on the west end of the first shelter house in the park.
