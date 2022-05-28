INDEPENDENCE — Recently, the director of Independence Dam State Park and the president of a local group which supports projects and activities there spoke with The Crescent-News about summer opportunities and some upgrades.
President Jan Cromly of the Friends of Independence Dam State Park noted that “we are going to install sidewalks beside the two new, small shelters.”
According to Cromly, the shelters were built by volunteers in 2021 with funds from Defiance County commissioners.
“There will be one sidewalk between the two small shelters making the first shelter ADA accessible,” said Karen Beckman, director of the park.
“And on June 15, we are going to have a ribbon-cutting at the shelters,” added Cromly.
Asked about the role of the friends group, Beckman said this organization’s involvement is vital to the park.
“There are friends groups at every park and they all help enhance different events.,” said Beckman. “The Friends of Independence Dam raises funds to enhance projects at the park. They help operate events for us and help with funding projects that the state may not have the capability of doing at the time. The friends are there to help us with shelters, benches and extra amenities.”
Funds from the friends group come from individuals, organizations and grants, according to Beckman and Cromly.
“We get them from various organizations and individuals,” noted Cromly. “We got some money from the commissioners, we are starting to work on grants and have gotten some money from the Defiance Area Foundation recently to help us put benches out on the hiking path.
Beckman said, “FirstEnergy gave us a grant for the butterfly path that will have a trellis on each end and will be mulched.”
“We have arborist Jason Frelberg from Wild by Design, LLC, who is planting our Ohio native plants in the butterfly area,” said Cromly.
“We have some other new things that we are doing,” added Beckman. “The state is funding us to put in a new gate to feed from the Maumee River into the canal. We will get fresh water in the campground this fall, potable water, from a well. Right now we have a well back there that is not potable, but this will be a new well that people can drink from.”
Some other events for this summer include:
• Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m. from June-August, the park will be closed to motor traffic. Many people visit during this time with bicycles or skateboards, or just to walk. From the first gate back to the park, no traffic will be allowed at that time.
• 424 yard sale, June 9-11. The friends group will help out with this event.
• Meijer Shorline Fishing Derby, June 18, in coordination with the free fishing day when a fishing license is not required in Ohio. There is an entrance fee for this event and there will be prizes for different age groups. Meijer stores sponsors this event.
• June 28, a bicycle parade in the park beginning at 5:30 p.m. Decorations will be provided or individuals can bring their own. The parade will go from the playground to the gate and return to the playground.
• Summerfest, July 10, sponsored by the friends group with games for all ages, enclosed BB gun range, live music, cruise-in, raffles and a cruise-in. There is no entrance fee for this event, but the games will have a fee.
• Dey of the Dam, Aug. 6, starting at 8 a.m. This is a river float on kayak from the Dey Bridge on Defiance’s West High Street to Independence Dam that lasts about seven hours. There is a limit to 30 kayaks and an entrance fee of $40. The fee includes a T-shirt, lunch, spotters that follow for safety, presentations at stops along the way and transportation. Kayaks can be rented.
• Drive-through dinner fundraiser in August at the kayak turn-around, shortly after the first shelter in the park. Dinners can be purchased and taken away or eaten at the park.
• Wine on the Water, in September, a wine-tasting fundraiser with live music and food. The local wines are from Benfield Wines from Swanton, American Winery from Wauseon and Leisure Time from Napoleon.
For more information about events, visit the park’s official Facebook page, Independence Dam State Park.
Independence Dam State Park is the only Ohio State Park in Defiance County.
Shelters can be reserved for events at $25 each. For those interested in camping at the park, there are 25 primitive camping sites available. The cost to reserve a site is $20 per night on the weekend and $19 per night during weekdays. Each site can have a maximum of three tents and six people, and the maximum stay is 14 days within a 30-day period.
To make reservations at the park for camping or to reserve a shelter call 1-866-644-6727. Also reservations can be done online at Ohiostateparks.org. or Reserveohio.com.
Cromly noted that the “friends group has about 25 volunteers but in our Facebook group, Friends of Independence Dam State Park, we have 940 followers. Anyone can follow us on Facebook and we always like volunteers.”
