The Friends of Independence Dam State Park is the last nonprofit group to receive a financial gift from Defiance County commissioners to counter impacts of the coronavirus situation.
Randy Wright, the organization’s vice president, accepted a $20,000 check from commissioners during their regular Monday meeting. Commissioners also approved two increases in county dog warden fees (see related story page A1).
The Friends join the Christmas Cruise Thru, the Defiance County Historical Society, the Defiance County Fair Board, Fort Defiance Humane Society and the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau as nonprofit organizations which have received $20,000 grants from commissioners.
The money — awarded to offset the impact of the coronavirus situation on nonprofits’ fundraising efforts — is being taken from the county’s hotel/motel tax fund, generated from taxes charged on those who stay in Defiance County hotels and motels outside Defiance.
“... We just recognize how difficult this year has been,” said Commissioner Mick Pocratsky. “People who rely on fundraisers for their very existence — it hasn’t been a very good year for fundraising. So, hopefully, this will go some distance in helping you guys reach some of your goals out at the dam.”
“Wow, we can’t thank you enough,” Wright old commissioners Monday. “This is amazing. ... We’ll try to make you proud.”
The park’s manager, Karen Beckman, told commissioners the gift is “phenomenal. Thank you so much.”
Pocratsky said he believes the coronavirus situation is “forcing people outside, and I think people are really enjoying it. So, I think it’s going to continue and may even boom after the COVID. So, the more we can do to help you bring in more people and more interest, then why not? Why wouldn’t we do that?”
“It’s evident in your numbers visiting the parks, federal parks, state parks, local government-owned parks have become people’s only way to get out this year for so many families,” said Commissioner Ryan Mack, adding that “you guys have done amazing work,” that has “meant a lot, and we want to make sure that that continues and the folks are going to get out there and enjoy it.”
Before the cash donation was announced, the Friends group recapped recent activities and future projects at the park, located on County Road 424 just east of Defiance.
Only two fundraisers were held by the Friends this year — a fishing derby and a chicken dinner sale. The latter sold 260 dinners, according to Wright, far more than the previous year (110).
“We could have sold another 40 more,” said Wright.
He said the group hopes to see a new shelterhouse installed near the playground, which was recently updated with new equipment. Two or three picnic tables may be added as well.
Beckman added that she would like to see playground equipment installed near the campground to give young campers a recreational option.
She noted that the campground — which allows tent camping only in 25 sites — proved popular this year with 360 overnight stays. This compares to 210 in 2019, 243 in 2018 and 78 in 2017 (after the campground opened on July 2).
Beckman also reported that all 25 campsites were full on Labor Day, and only two of those were taken by repeat campers who had been there before.
