A small crowd gathered at Independence Dam State Park on Wednesday afternoon for a formal opening of new amenities provided by local donors. Shown here cutting the ribbon are, from left, Jan Cromly, president of the Friends of Independence Dam; Roxie Hornish and Susan Hornish-Hurtt, of the Hornish LeFevre Foundation; Dana Phipps, Mick Pocratsky and David Kern, Defiance County commissioners; and Casey Dull, Valerie Gerdeman and Stacy McCartney, of the Defiance Moose.
The Independence Dam was the site for a recent ribbon cutting that included Friends of the Independence Dam President Jan Cromly, speaking; Karen Beckman, park manager, center; and ODNR District Manager Andrew Thompson, left of Beckman.
Tim Reynolds/C-N Photo
Independence Dam State Park held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for new amenities made possible through various funding sources. Owned and operated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the park recently installed two new shelterhouses with funds provided by Defiance County commissioners. New bench swings also were built with donations from the Defiance Moose while a new playground at the campground area was made possible with funds donated by the Albert W. and Veulah M. Hornish LeFevre Foundation.
Representatives for all three groups were available for the ceremony on Wednesday.
Both Karen Beckman, Independence Dam State Park manager, and Jan Cromly, president of the Friends of the Independence Dam State Park, spoke at the event. Beckman introduced those in attendance and Cromly publicly thanked the donors and volunteers.
“Thank you to all of you who have come out today from the Friends group, the Defiance Moose and the LeFevre Foundation,” said Beckman. “I also want to thank my boss, Andrew Thompson, district manager for the ODNR who is here today.”
“Thank you to all of you who volunteered time and who donated,” said Cromly. “We received money from the Moose for the swing benches where people enjoy watching the (Maumee) river, for the LeFevre Foundation who has given funds for the new playground at the campground and for the Defiance County commissioners who gave us a grant for these new shelterhouses. We now present these new amenities to the ODNR for the Independence Dam State Park.”
After a short ceremonial ribbon-cutting and photos, the attendees enjoyed some time together as well as refreshments of iced tea, lemonade and cookies.
