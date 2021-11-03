Defiance voters opted for the status quo in two elections Tuesday for city council while voters in the Ney area said yes to a new fire station.
But those in the Ayersville Local Schools district convincingly turned down one tax renewal and possibly a second (see below).
At-large Council Members Joe Eureste, Jill Krutsch and Steve Waxler easily won four-year terms in January in a six-candidate race for three open seats on Defiance City Council.
Krutsch took the most votes with 1,282 followed by Waxler at 1,174 and Eureste at 985 while the fourth-place finisher, Chris Mack, was 63 votes behind the winners. Angie Miller and Jeremiah Roehrig also finished out of the running with 885 and 613 votes, respectively.
The three winners receive four-year terms in January, and will continue on with their other four colleagues in the city's four ward seats — Steve Corbitt, John Hancock, Joshua Mast and Chris Engel — whose positions will be on the November 2023 ballot along with the mayor's slot.
The race for council president also went to an incumbent, with Dave McMaster easily winning a second term by defeating former Ward I Councilman Pete Lundberg, 1,275-868.
Meanwhile, voters in Ney and Washington Township gave their overwhelming approval to an additional 2-mill, 10-year tax levy to build a new fire station, 280-74, with 79.1% support.
Washington Township supported the levy, 231-56, while Ney Village voters said yes, 49-18.
Township trustees will use the money to build a new fire station on The Bend Road in Ney, just north of Ohio 15, where the the town's long-closed high school was once located. The property was cleared of the school building years ago, and will be used to construct a fire station measuring 60 feet by 80 feet, eventually replacing an existing one in downtown Ney.
The tax, which is expected to generate $83,530 each year, will fund the project over 10 years, then fall away.
Voters in the Ayersville Local Schools district weren't so generous, turning down a 1% renewal for current expenses by a count of 532-443.
And the outcome of the district's 1.6-mill, five-year renewal for the school's natatorium is too close to call.
On Election Night, the levy appeared to fail by a count of 488-486, but possible pending provisional and absentee ballots could impact the outcome as could an automatic recount.
Speaking of school-related elections, Central Local Schools voters outed one board of education incumbent in a race involving four candidates for three open seats.
The winners of four-year terms were Jeff Timbrook and Austin Imm — both incumbents — along with newcomer Kristi Kimpel. Incumbent Dave Karlstadt finished fourth.
With Central Local's Williams County voters added in the totals were: Timbrook, 735; Imm, 693; Kimpel, 681; and Karlstadt, 665.
The race for one of two Highland Township trustee seats appears headed for an automatic recount. Steven Flory easily won one spot but the second position is too close to call with Ken Zachrich receiving 267 votes and Richard Hoshock garnering 264.
The slim margin is enough to prompt an automatic recount because it's within one half of one percent of the total votes cast in Highland Township (1,037).
Defiance County voters also helped renew the Four County ADAMhs Board's 0.7-mill, five-year levy for mental health and drug addiction services. Throughout the four counties the board serves, the levy passed 15,543-6,882 on Election Night, receiving 69.3% support.
Turnout among Defiance County's 26,195 registered voters was 22.8%.
Defiance County's results won't become official until certified by the county's board of elections on Nov. 16.
Unofficial results in Defiance County:
Boards of education
Northwest Educational Service Center
No candidates
Ayersville Local
(elect two)
√Kyle Brown...................662
√Erica McGuire................436
Unexpired term
(elect one)
√H. Matthew Hanenkrath...771
Central Local
(elect three)
√Austin Imm (apptd., inc.)..675
David Karlstadt (inc.).........639
√Kristi Kimpel...................650
√Jeff Timbrook (inc.)........ 705
Defiance City
(elect two)
√Cathy Davis (inc.)....1,248
√Michael Wahl (inc.)...1,338
Edgerton Local
(elect three)
√Amanda Giesige.............37
√Christina Herman (inc.)..35
Nicholas Hug..................26
Colette Schroeder...........26
Hicksville Exempted Village
(elect three)
√S. Karacson-Mazur (inc.)..507
√Galen Methvin (inc.)........438
Gabriel Oberlin (write-in)...n/a
Eric Vetter (write-in).........n/a
Northeastern Local
(elect three)
√Mike Boff (inc.)........737
√John Higbea (inc.)....754
Brian McDowell..........508
√Eric Wiemken (inc.)..682
Municipal offices
Defiance
Council president
√David McMaster (inc.)...1,275
Pete Lundberg.................868
At-large council
(elect three)
√Joe Eureste (inc.).......985
√Jill Krutsch (inc.).....1,282
Christopher Mack.........932
Angie Miller.................885
Jeremiah Roehrig.........613
√Steve Waxler (inc.)..1,174
Hicksville
Council
(elect four)
√Michael Barth (inc.).......310
√Ron Beverly Sr. (inc.)....185
√Toni Egly.....................335
John Hart (write-in)........152
√C. Martin (app., inc.)...295
Ney
Council
(elect four)
√Rocky Brodbeck (inc.).....48
√Adam Coy (inc.).............53
√B. Rosebrock (app., inc.)..43
√L. Rosebrock (app., inc.)..43
Sherwood
Council
(elect four)
√James Hohenberger (inc.)....69
√Michael Sudholtz (inc.)........62
√Kyle Vance........................86
Township offices
(elect two trustees)
Adams
√William Burkhart (inc.)...154
√Jack Schliesser (inc.).....181
Defiance
√Diane Mayer (inc.).......1,057
√Dan Peck (inc.)..............996
Delaware
Jason Etchison.............84
Michael Moats (inc.)....147
Steven Rohrs.............146
√Trent Smith.............183
√J. Timbrook (inc.).....222
Farmer
√Jeff Panico (inc.)......110
√Jon Timbrook (inc.)..115
Hicksville
√Joshua Metz (inc.)......492
√Zane Zeedyk (inc.).....501
Highland
Stephen Baldwin.......156
√Steven Flory...........350
R. Hoschock (inc.).....264
√Ken Zachrich (inc.)..267
Mark
David Miller (inc.).....77
√John Panico (inc.)...96
√Alex Renollet.........89
Chuck Wonderly.......62
Milford
√Thomas Deitsch (inc., write-in)..n/a
√Edward Perry (inc., write-in).....n/a
Noble
Scott Clemens............288
Otto Nicely.................191
√Mark Shininger.........308
√Kyle Weber..............361
Richland
√Joel Martin (inc.)........355
√Julie Rittenhouse........428
Tiffin
Jeremy Backhaus (write-in)..n/a
√Dillon Cereghin................123
√Brady Woolace (inc.)........206
Washington
√Gary Crites (inc.).........294
√John Grine (inc.)..........246
Tax, ballot issues
Four County ADAMhs Board: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 4,312; no 1,600.
Ney Village: an additional 2-mill, 10-year levy for fire protection: yes, 49; no 18.
Washington Township: an additional 2-mill, 10-year levy for fire protection: yes, 231; no 56.
Hicksville Village: an electric aggregation issue: yes, 307; no, 303.
Highland Township: a 0.4-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses: yes, 398; no 192.
Highland Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses: yes, 374; no 211.
Highland Township: a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses: yes, 359; no 218.
Mark Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses: yes, 133; no 53.
Ayersville Local Schools: a 1.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses: yes, 486; no 488.
Ayersville Local Schools: a 1%, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses: yes, 443; no 532.
Defiance City precinct Ward 3-C: a local option for Sunday sales from 10 a.m.-midnight for wine and mixed beverages for Aldi, Inc.: yes, 71; no 26.
