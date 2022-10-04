PAULDING — An income tax collection and fines concern was raised by a citizen at this village’s council meeting Monday.
“I filed my taxes at the beginning of February as soon as I received my W-2 and I still have a $150 fine,” said resident Peterson. “Can somebody tell me why I have fines when I didn’t owe any taxes?”
John Manz, a tax accountant who owns a business that prepares taxes in Paulding, said that this was not an isolated problem.
“I know of at least three people with the same problem,” he said. “And when the people call to ask why they owe fines when they don’t owe taxes, the people are not very polite with them. ... Could this council look at the contract you have with CAC (Central Collection Agency, the Cleveland-based agency that collects income tax for the village) and see what you can do to stop this kind of problem from happening?”
Mayor Greg White expressed his concern.
“My problem with this is why do we fine someone who owes nothing?” he asked. “How can you charge a fine? ... Let’s let Cheryl (Halter, finance director) and Harvey (Hyman, village solicitor) look into this and report back to us.”
Halter reported that she hoped this month would mean an easier migration of the utility billing data for the new software program that has been causing challenges for the village.
“As you know we cancelled our previous utility conversion,” said Halter. “We have started a new conversion and so far it’s looking better. The data is coming through better and the information is converting with not as many errors.”
Halter intimated that by the end of the month she hoped all the billing problems would be corrected and the new system would be underway.
She also reported on the village audit.
“The auditors have all of the information,” she added. “These boxes here are just a few of the leftovers that they didn’t need. They should be getting through the work quickly.”
Councilwoman Barb Rife asked how long the process would take.
“Most likely in four weeks or five weeks, I would expect,” said Halter.
Village Administrator Jason Vance reported on the Gasser Road project.
“Basically we have electronics and electrical equipment, that have finally arrived, to be installed,” said Vance. “Hopefully, it will be installed by the next couple of weeks.”
Vance also asked for the ordinance and streets committees to meet to discuss truck routes, new U-turns in the village and some regulations for residential solar panels.
“... there are some calls coming in to the villages offices about solar panels,” said Vance. “Before we start seeing them up in people’s yards we need to have some regulations.”
The two committees will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Council also met in executive session Monday to discuss personnel issues.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.