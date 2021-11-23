NAPOLEON — The city government here is considering a change in how it collects income tax.
In addition to giving its 2022 budget ordinance a first reading Monday night (see related story), city council also passed a motion directing the law director to draw up legislation allowing the city to turn its income tax collection over to a third party, the Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA). This entity would collect the city’s 1.5% income tax for a fee.
According to Mayor Jason Maassel, the city has one full-time person devoted to tax collections, but if this change is made the city would retain that person.
“Maybe it’s a more efficient way, but that’s something that council wants to figure out,” he told commented Monday, noting that the RITA may have more ability to determine if all taxpayers are meeting their obligation.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the third and final reading of a resolution renewing a contract with Werlor Waste Control.
• passed an emergency resolution authorizing the expenditure of more than $25,000 for repairs to the Palmer Ditch sewer lift station following a suspension of procedural rules. The legislation was passed Monday due to the urgency of repairs, according to Maassel.
• passed the first reading of a resolution amending the city’s yearly reoccurring cost legislation.
• approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing a water rate review commission.
• approved the first reading of a resolution allowing the expenditure of more than $25,000 as it relates to reoccurring costs with operations and expenses.
• passed the first reading of a resolution authorizing the expenditure of funds and allowing a department director to take bids on certain projects in 2022.
• approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing a new position classification pay plan for city employees in 2022.
• approved the first reading of a resolution authorizing fund balance transfers as needed in 2022.
• passed the first reading of an ordinance amending the allocation of funds in Secs. 193.11 and 194.013 of the city code.
• approved the first reading of a resolution allowing a contribution to the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation in 2022 of $39,000 to promote economic development.
• passed the first reading of an ordinance apportioning expenses incurred for the mayor, council and various departments in 2022.
• passed a motion appointing Maassel and Council Member Molly Knepley to the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County’s governing board.
