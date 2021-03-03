After several weeks of discussion, Defiance City Council said no Tuesday night to a proposal to help the Defiance Area YMCA's childcare program with CARES Relief Act funds.
Council defeated a related ordinance following a third and final reading, not long after learning about two awards the city has received (see related story) and receiving a presentation on a proposed expansion of the downtown outdoor refreshment district (see related story).
The aforementioned YMCA ordinance proposed that the city provide $30,000 in CARES Relief Act funds left from 2020 to help the organization's childcare program. But only At-large Councilman Joe Eureste supported the ordinance, which failed, 6-1.
The vote occurred without discussion Tuesday, but plenty had been held in several previous meetings.
Some council members spoke well of the YMCA, but worried that the proposal by Mayor Mike McCann's administration to assist the organization without helping others financially would be unfair.
For example, At-large Councilman Steve Waxler said last week that other child daycares weren't in line to receive money from the city.
"I don't think this is somewhere we want to go," he had said. "There are a lot of people out there hurting, lot of people need money. And if we're not going to give out to everybody, I think we just leave it alone ... ."
But At-large Councilman Joe Eureste praised the proposal last week, saying it would be "money going to a good organization. It's going to benefit kids. It's going to benefit working families ... ."
The proposal came together later in 2020 while the city already was spending most of its $1.2 million in CARES Relief act funds to pay fire department wages. In fact, Finance Director John Lehner told council previously that should the ordinance be defeated, the remaining $30,000 saved back for the YMCA would be used to pay fire department wages.
Using CARES money for that purpose allowed the city to save on general fund labor costs and increase its balance from $3.1 million to about $4.2 million.
In other legislative business Tuesday, council:
• approved an emergency ordinance amending the city's codified ordinances to take into account changes made by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to a revised flood insurance study and flood insurance rate map. Law Director Sean O'Donnell indicated that the city's plan is modeled upon the FEMA measures, but are not exactly the same. The ordinance's emergency clause means it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period. The emergency clause is needed, O'Donnell explained, because the FEMA changes become effective on Tuesday.
• passed a resolution supporting a draft of the Four County Solid Waste District's new solid waste management plan. The plan is updated periodically by the district, which concerns solid waste disposal in Defiance, Fulton, Paulding and Williams counties.
