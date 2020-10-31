• Defiance County

No in-person worship:

St. John United Church of Christ in Defiance has announced that the church will not have in-person worship Sunday, due to Defiance County reaching Level 3 (Red) on the COVID-19 county risk level alerts. In-person worship will return when the county returns to Level 1 (Yellow) or Level 2 (Orange). Sunday services can be viewed online at 10:30 a.m. at the church Facebook page.

Load comments