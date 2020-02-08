The Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit — the area’s drug enforcement task force — turns 30 this year.
Since its inception in 1990, the unit has worked more than 9,300 cases, according to figures recently provided to The Crescent-News, and today is made up of law enforcement officers from 10 northwest Ohio political subdivisions.
They come from sheriff’s offices in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams counties, as well as several police departments (Archbold, Bryan, Defiance and Napoleon).
MAN Unit Director Max Nofziger believes the mission of the task force — to investigate and interdict the flow of illegal drugs in northwest Ohio — is as relevant as ever. And it upsets him that some many say “the war on drugs is useless and it’s never going to get anywhere.”
He said he wishes those people “would see what I see on an everyday basis. If we weren’t here it would be really hectic and more prevalent than it is now. We know some of it is getting through, but if we didn’t have that wall it could just be flooded all over the place.”
The amount of drugs seized by the MAN Unit during its three decades is substantial. Its log includes more than 4,000 pounds of marijuana, over 22 kilograms of cocaine and more than 40 pounds of methamphetamine.
The latter drug began showing up in 1995, according to the MAN Unit, and continues today, with methamphetamine possession and trafficking being a common charge returned by area county grand juries against various defendants.
Methamphetamine manufacturer can be as simple as mixing up a few ingredients in a plastic soda bottle, but the process is potentially explosive and dangerous.
Consequently, the MAN Unit utilizes a special trailer and trained personnel to dispose of these makeshift meth labs known as “shake ‘n bakes,” which first began appearing in 2004, according to officials. More than 100 of these and other meth labs have drawn responses from the unit during its time.
In recent years, heroin and fentanyl — both drugs prone to overdose — have been a MAN Unit target as well.
This has netted 1.85 pounds of heroin, 2,173 grams of fentanyl and three grams of carfentanil, according to figures provided by the MAN Unit.
Some of these drugs have taken local lives through overdoses, as even a tiny amount can be deadly. The unit has reported 307 opioid-related overdoses in the past six years, according to its figures.
Funding for the MAN Unit is divided among the jurisdictions, but approximately half of its annual budget comes from the state through the Ohio Office of Criminal and Justice Services in Columbus.
Two state grants will provide $250,000 this year, while a third will add $38,000, according to Nofziger.
Some funding requires local grants which are provided by the above political subdivisions which participate in the unit. They each contribute $25,000.
Most recently, the MAN Unit has added the services of a local pharmacist — Michael Starrett. He will be paid a consultant fee to help the unit track the illicit sale of prescription drugs.
Nofziger said he and Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel — who ultimately oversees the MAN Unit — “thought it would be a good idea to put on a pharmacist to take care of our pharmaceutical part of the job so we can deal more with street drugs.”
