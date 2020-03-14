Two Republican primaries and a school levy will command much attention during Tuesday’s election in Defiance County.
The majority of voters will make their choices at polling stations Tuesday, although more than 1,400 have taken advantage of early balloting opportunities which began on Feb. 19 in all Ohio counties.
Republicans have the only contested races, and will select their nominee for the November general election on Tuesday in two races — county sheriff and one county commissioner.
The commissioner candidates are David Kern, Otto Nicely, Patty Schafer and Joe Schindler.
The winner advances to the November general election where he or she will face Democrat Diane Mayer — who is unopposed for her party’s nomination in March — and, perhaps, an Independent or write-in candidate. Independents have until Monday to file; write-ins are subject to an Aug. 24 filing deadline.
The above four candidates are seeking the seat now held by Republican Gary Plotts, who is running for county sheriff in the March 17 Republican primary. He is challenging incumbent first-term Republican Sheriff Doug Engel.
The winner faces no opposition in November as of this writing. A four-year term is at stake in November, beginning in January 2021.
The second county commissioner seat also is on the ballot this year, but will have no primary as two candidates are unopposed for their party’s nomination.
They are Republican incumbent Mick Pocratsky, who is seeking a second term, and Democrat John Hancock, a Defiance city councilman. A four-year term beginning in January 2021 will be decided this fall.
The third county commissioner seat — held by Republican Ryan Mack — is not up for election until 2022.
Seven other Republican incumbents are seeking re-election as well and are unopposed for their party’s nomination on Tuesday. They are Treasurer Vickie Myers, Recorder Cecilia Parsons, Engineer Warren Schlatter, Prosecutor Morris Murray, Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith, Common Pleas Judge Joseph Schmenk and Juvenile/Probate Judge Jeff Strausbaugh.
Democrats have no candidates for any of those offices this year.
Central committee positions for Defiance County’s Democratic Party are on the ballot this March, but only 11 of the 33 positions — each representing a county precinct — have a candidate, and only one of those (Defiance Ward 4-C) will be contested in March.
The Ward 4-C choices will be Christopher Engel and Michael Weaks.
All central committee seats have four-year terms.
Meanwhile, Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance is unopposed for the GOP nomination in March. He is seeking a third, two-year term in the November 2020 election, while Democrats have not fielded a candidate.
The district includes Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, as well as the northwest corner of Auglaize County.
As in other Ohio counties, Defiance County voters also will help decide the Democratic Party nominee for president on Tuesday.
Three issues are on the ballot in Defiance County:
• Ayersville Local Schools: School officials are asking voters in the district to approve a 0.75%, two-year levy for operating expenses. Voters overwhelmingly said no to a 1%, five-year levy in November. In recent weeks, district employees have taken a pay freeze, while some operating cuts have been implemented.
• Hicksville Community Memorial Hospital: Voters in Hicksville will decide an additional 1-mill, five-year levy for expenses. A past levy of the same size approved by voters in 2014 expired last year.
• Hicksville Village precinct C: Voters in this village precinct will be asked to decide a Sunday beer, wine and liquor sales option for Pas Del Sol III LLC, dba Casa Grande Mexican Grill. The restaurant is located at 520 W. High St. in downtown Hicksville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.