WAUSEON — There will be a meeting from 10 a.m.-noon March 10 at the Robert Fulton Agriculture Center, 08770 Ohio 108, Wauseon, to address ways to implement the recently released H2Ohio program.
The meeting is open to farmers, farmland owners, equipment dealers and farm service providers and is being held in partnership with Fulton County Soil & Water Conservation District, Ohio Department of Agriculture and Ohio State University Extension-Fulton County.
First, the program will review the 10 H2Ohio management practices that were rolled out in other Western Lake Erie Basin counties and their cost-share values. Secondly, Kip Studer, Ohio Department of Agriculture, will explain the new, simplified Voluntary Nutrient Management Plans (VNMPs) that can be used by farmers, retailers, and Certified Crop Advisors to draft plans required for the “gateway” practice of H2Ohio.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own laptop to follow along with the spreadsheet. Kip also will explain the role of 4R Certified retailers in the VNMPs. Finally, the program will review ways to use cost-share funds for practical and innovative conservation improvements on the farm. There is no cost and no RSVP is necessary.
