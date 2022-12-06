With a noticeable trend toward arrests due to drugs other than alcohol, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has focused its efforts for the holiday season on impaired driving.
Gov. Mike DeWine recently commented about the problem in a press release from the Findlay Post of the State Patrol.
"When you drive impaired, you're putting the lives of everyone on the road at risk," DeWine stated. "Plan ahead, make responsible decisions and drive sober when heading out his season."
According to that same press release, since 2019 there have been 49,785 impaired driving-related crashes in Ohio, killing 2,497 people and injuring 30,280. In 50% of fatal crashes reportedly alcohol and drugs were a factor. Over 71,000 drivers during that same period were removed from the road for impaired driving.
"The worst part of being on the scene of a fatal crash involving alcohol is knowing you will have to tell the family that their loved ones will not be coming home," said Lt. Evan Slates, commander of the Findlay post. "These crashes are senseless and preventable."
The OVI breakdown in the six-county area:
• among the Williams County arrests for 2021, the total OVI were 60 with 19 involving marijuana and 13 involving drugs other than marijuana or alcohol. In 2022, the total number of OVI arrests were about the same at 61; 15 of those were for marijuana and 17 for drugs other than alcohol or marijuana.
• for Henry County the total OVI arrest in 2021 were seven with three involving marijuana and one for another drug. The number remained the same for 2022 with two for marijuana and three for another drug.
• Defiance County was significantly higher than the previous two counties with 118 OVI arrests in 2021 — 36 of which were for marijuana and 25 for a drug other than marijuana or alcohol. The number climbed to 166 in 2022 with 54 of the arrest involving marijuana and 31 involving another drug.
• Paulding County showed a decrease with 168 in 2021, where 65 OVI arrests involved marijuana and 25 involved another drug. In 2022 the number fell significantly to 65 with 17 involving marijuana arrests and 12 for another drug.
• in Fulton County, handled by the Toledo Post, Schack said the numbers were 38 OVI arrests in 2021 with 12 for marijuana and nine for another drug. In 2022 the number fell to 17 OVI arrests with two for marijuana and three for another drug.
• the lowest numbers were found in Putnam County with 20 OVI arrests in 2021 — four for marijuana and three for another drug while in 2022 three OVI arrests were reported with zero marijuana arrests and a single arrest for another drug.
Lt. Rustun Schack, commander of the Highway Patrol's Defiance post, noted that these numbers represent only Highway Patrol arrests and run from Jan. 1-Dec. 1 for each year.
"Impaired drivers continue to be a problem on Ohio roadways," Schack reiterated. "Defiance County has seen an increase in OVI arrests year-to-date compared from last year, but the surrounding counties have had little changes in the amount of OVI arrest from 2021-22. One noticeable trend is the increased marijuana and other drugs being a factor with impaired drivers. (They) now rival alcohol when it comes to impaired drivers on the roadways."
Schack also said that the Highway Patrol takes impaired driving seriously with troopers on the road at all hours of the day and night, seven days a week.
"We use data to determine where our OVI problem areas are and then assign troopers to work those problem areas," he added. "The Ohio State Highway Patrol conducts sobriety checkpoints, we work with our law enforcement partners and we keep our troopers well-trained on detecting and arresting the impaired driver."
When asked for advice for drivers in our area Lt. Schack said impaired drivers in his experience think they are OK to drive, even after being involved in a traffic crash. He also said to designate someone to drive.
"Motorists need to be mindful of driving after using alcohol, marijuana and/or other drugs — including prescription drugs," Shack clarified. "... Plan ahead to ensure a designated driver is available. I would also recommend to have always a secondary backup plan in case the primary designated driver falls through. If you're impaired, do what's necessary to get to your designation, but do not drive."
An intoxicated person can also be a danger to a trooper during a stop, he added.
"It's always a concern that an impaired person could become agitated and overly combative," said Schack. "Also, we never know when a weapon might be in play."
"Hundreds of people in Ohio each year are involved in impaired driving crashes where someone dies," he advised. "Each one of those drivers thought they were OK to drive and that it wouldn't happen to them."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.