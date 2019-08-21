• Defiance County
Immunization clinic:
The Defiance County General Health District will offer immunizations to children covered by Medicaid or without insurance at the Huber Opera House and Civic Center in Hicksville from 10 a.m.-noon and 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday. The Huber is located at 157 E. High St., Hicksville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.