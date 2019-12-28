• Defiance County

Immunization clinic:

The Defiance County General Health District will have an immunization clinic from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. Jan. 8 at 1300 E. Second St., suite 100. These will be walk-in immunizations for children covered by Medicaid or without insurance.

For more information, call 419-784-3818 or www.defiancecohealth.org.

