Immunization clinic:

The Defiance County General Health District’s immunization clinic, 1300 E. Second St., suite 100, for Sept. 11 will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 2-4 p.m.

For further information, call the district at 419-784-3818 or visit its website www.defiancecohealth.org.

