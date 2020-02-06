• Defiance County

Immunization clinic:

The Defiance County General Health District's Immunization Clinic, 1300 E. Second St., suite 100, Defiance, will offer walk-in immunizations to children covered by Medicaid or without insurance on Feb. 12 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 2-4 p.m.

For more information, call the DCGHS at 419-784-3818 or visit the website www.defiancecohealth.org.

