• Defiance County

Immunization clinic:

The Defiance County General Health District's immunization clinic, 1300 E. Second St., suite 100, will offer walk-in immunizations to children covered by Medicaid or without insurance on March 11 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. For more information, call 419-784-3818 or visit the website at www.defiancecohealth.org.

Load comments