• Defiance County

Immunization clinic:

The Defiance County General Health District's Immunization Clinic, 1300 E. Second St., Suite 100, Defiance, will offer regular immunizations (non-COVID-19) to children covered by Medicaid or without insurance on Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. by appointment.

There will be no walk-ins accepted. Call 419-784-3818 for more information or to make an appointment.

