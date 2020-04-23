The winter-like storm that dropped from 1-3 inches of snow in parts of northwest Ohio Friday allowed the subsequent construction of a few snowmen throughout the area. This one in the 600 block of Defiance’s Downs Street was melting when taken Saturday, as temperatures warmed well above freezing under sunny skies.
