On Oct. 15, 1953, U.S. President Dwight D. “Ike” Eisenhower visited Defiance for the dedication of Defiance College’s new library. Shown here is the president in a parade in downtown Defiance during the event.
A upcoming “Town and Gown” lecture next week in Defiance will highlight the visit here of a U.S. president.
Thousands of people lined Clinton Street for a chance to see President Dwight D. Eisenhower, as he traveled to the campus of Defiance College on Oct. 15, 1953. He had been asked to dedicate the cornerstone of the college’s new library by his friend and associate, Kevin McCann, then president of Defiance College.
McCann, a longtime friend of the “Man from Abilene,” served as Eisenhower’s speech writer in 1946 while he was Army Chief of Staff and during his 1952 campaign for the presidency.
Although the Defiance airport runway was lengthened, it was determined that Air Force One could not land there safely. Thus, Eisenhower traveled to and from Defiance by train.
He arrived at the B&O Railroad station at 11:30 a.m. Due to tight scheduling, he then departed at 12:30 p.m. on the Wabash Railroad, from a temporary setup on Webster Street near the campus. The president’s motorcade to the campus, the library cornerstone dedication, the speech and the departure would take most of one hour.
Photos of his visit, an overview of the day’s other activities and a recording of a portion of the president’s address will be available at the Town and Gown event at the Stroede Center for the Arts at Third Street and Wayne Avenue. The event is Tuesday at 7 p.m. and an easy access entrance is located on the Third Street side of the Center. The event is free.
The Town and Gown series is sponsored by the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum and Defiance College’s History Department.
The Tuttle Museum is located at 514 W. Third St., and is open and free to the public 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each Thursday and from 1-4 p.m. the first Sunday of the month and by appointment, closed holidays.
