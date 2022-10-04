Ike visits Defiance

On Oct. 15, 1953, U.S. President Dwight D. “Ike” Eisenhower visited Defiance for the dedication of Defiance College’s new library. Shown here is the president in a parade in downtown Defiance during the event.

 Photo courtesy of the Tuttle Museum

A upcoming “Town and Gown” lecture next week in Defiance will highlight the visit here of a U.S. president.

