LIBERTY CENTER — Two semis were involved in a crash Wednesday evening that resulted in one driver being seriously injured.

Manish Sharma, 30, Guelph, Ontario, was taken from the scene by an ambulance to the Toledo Hospital with suspected serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable.

The other driver, Ahmed Sarwar, 48, Windsor, Ontario, was not injured.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:54 p.m. on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a westbound semi driven by Sarwar jackknifed due to icy conditions, blocking both westbound lanes. Sharma’s semi struck the trailer. Both heavily damaged semis came to rest in a ditch.

Assisting at the scene were Liberty Township and Napoleon fire departments, as well as the Ohio Department of Transportation.

