• Henry County
Ice cream social:
Zion Lutheran Church, 20141 County Road X, Napoleon (Ridgeville Corners), will host its annual ice cream social as a drive-through event Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. The menu includes: hot chicken sandwiches, cheesy potatoes, relish and dip, pies and homemade ice cream. The meal is available for a freewill donation, and proceeds will benefit church missions.
For more information, call 419-267-3429.
