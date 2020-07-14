• Henry County

Ice cream social:

Zion Lutheran Church, 20141 County Road X, Napoleon (Ridgeville Corners), will host its annual ice cream social as a drive-through event Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. The menu includes: hot chicken sandwiches, cheesy potatoes, relish and dip, pies and homemade ice cream. The meal is available for a freewill donation, and proceeds will benefit church missions.

For more information, call 419-267-3429.

