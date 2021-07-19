Ice cream social:

St. John Lutheran Church, 09088 Openlander Road, Sherwood, will host its annual Lutheran Youth Fellowship ice cream social Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. The menu includes: chicken and noodles, hot beef sandwiches, cream chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, sides, desserts and homemade vanilla ice cream. The meal is available for a freewill donation, and there will be dine-in or carry-out options. Proceeds will benefit the Lutheran Youth Fellowship. For more information, call 419-899-2850.

