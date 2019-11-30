Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, has announced that in observance of the Purple Heart Bridge set to open in Defiance on Monday, “I Survived” apparel is available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will go toward supporting local veterans organizations. Making the clothing is Custom Tees, 615 W. Third St. Online orders are available by going to https://wearecustomtees.com/?olsPage=t%2Fi-survived-the-bridgethe-purple-heart-bridge.
