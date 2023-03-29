PAULDING — Harvey Hyman has been appointed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as Paulding County’s new probate and juvenile court judge.
An attorney in Paulding where he served as the village government’s solicitor, Hyman will take office on April 11, replacing Michael Wehrkamp who stepped down in October at the age of 38.
Wehrkamp had won a primary election in May 2022, and was unopposed for a new six-year term in November, but before that election was held, he decided to retire and pursue a different path.
Two other persons also had submitted their names for the position. Hyman said he thought he had a “decent shot” at the position, but “you just never know” as everyone who applied “had their strengths,” he told The Crescent-News.
In being chosen, Hyman, 37, follows in his grandfather’s footsteps. Harvey E. Hyman, who passed away in 2000, had served as both a common pleas and juvenile/probate judge in Paulding County as well as a prosecutor.
Harvey’s father, David, also had served as Paulding’s village solicitor. He is still a practicing attorney in Paulding with Harvey at Hyman and Hyman, Ltd.
Harvey said he has some “big footsteps to fill” when it comes to his grandfather’s time as judge, but he said that was “one of the motivations for seeking the judgeship.” He added that in his private practice he often hears from others how “appreciative” they are of “something grandpa did, so he had a lasting impact and a positive impact.”
The juvenile judge’s position was attractive to him because it offers the same opportunity — to make a difference in young, and sometimes troubled, lives.
“I think one of the things in law generally — the whole point and hope — is that with diversion programs and other opportunities ... you can help have a major, lasting impact on those lives,” he said. “Even with adults there’s rehab and corrections ... but with juveniles it’s all about helping them, if there is problem, to fix it and then, hopefully, you never see them in the court again. I think there’s lasting impact you can have on kids by helping them take the right course of action ... or give them skills or whatever is lacking ... ”
Although Hyman was appointed to Wehrkamp’s unexpired term, he would have to weather an election to keep it. The seat will be on the ballot in November 2024 for the remainder of the term that will expire at the end of 2028.
“I’m absolutely going to run for it,” said Hyman. “... hopefully everybody will be happy with my performance.”
Besides Paulding, Harvey also has served as solicitor for the villages of Melrose, Latty, Haviland, Payne and Sherwood, but he will be stepping down from those positions.
A 2009 graduate of the University of Toledo Law School, Hyman graduated from Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Mich., in 2007 and also has earned a master’s degree in business administration from Defiance College.
Hyman and his wife, Caci, have four children.
