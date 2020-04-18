PAULDING — The path for Paulding attorney Harvey Hyman’s legal career may have been somewhat predictable — if you consider his family’s professional history — but he says he’s always been “drawn to the law,” and he clearly enjoys what he’s doing.
A Paulding native, the affable Hyman has been in private practice since his graduation from the University of Toledo Law School in 2009, and now also serves as village legal counsel (solicitor) for Paulding and Melrose.
Certainly, there was some likelihood that Hyman would choose a legal career, given that his father, David, and his grandfather, Harvey E. were Paulding attorneys before him. Like Harvey, David served as Paulding’s village solicitor while Harvey E. — who passed in 2000 — also served as a Paulding County prosecutor and judge.
But Harvey D., 34, said he never felt pressured into a legal career.
“I never had any pressure to practice, in fact, a couple of my siblings talked about it and one went into the Army,” said Hyman, a 2003 graduate of Paulding High School and 2007 graduate of Hillsdale College. “I never felt any pressure to do it.”
However, he noted that he had one advantage coming out of law school — he knew he had a job waiting for him. That job was going into private practice in Paulding with his dad, whom he continues to work with today.
“I had the advantage of knowing I had a job waiting for me,” Harvey said, noting the country was just coming out of the Great Recession when he graduated from law school in 2009. “We were right in the last financial crisis, so that was another significant advantage. There was not a whole lot of work when I got out. My dad said I will teach you how to be a lawyer ... .
“It’s been great having him there,” Harvey added. “Anytime I have a question, anytime I need anything, it’s a significant advantage ... .”
When Harvey opted for Hillsdale College, he actually did so on a track and field scholarship, participating in the pole vault. While there, he was a member of the track and debate teams with another area municipal attorney — Sean O’Donnell, Defiance’s city law director.
During the past 11 years, while learning the legal ropes with his dad, Harvey has become versed in many areas of the law, from criminal defense work to real estate and probate.
“One of the challenges,” of a smaller town legal practice, he said, is “you can’t specialize. There’s a lot more you have to know about. ... For the most part we get to a handle the same type of cases in Columbus or Toledo or Cincinnati, but we’re also doing something totally different. You could be on a criminal case in the morning and a foreclosure in the afternoon or advising my village. ... I appreciate that it’s never boring and you have other areas to keep you engaged.”
Handling this variety of legal work can take him to courts in several northwest Ohio counties, such as Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Williams and Van Wert counties.
“I think our (area) judges are good to work with,” he said. “That isn’t always the case. I’ve really been blessed to be practicing in an area where the judges are extremely reasonable. When I started they were very patient and understanding, and I don’t think that’s something you get in all jurisdictions.”
He does not do divorces or dissolutions of marriage, an area which his father handles, but in recent years has added a new twist to his legal career — serving as the village solicitor for Paulding and Melrose. In this capacity, he is those villages legal counsel, drawing up legislative matters that their village councils are asked to approve.
“I really enjoy doing the village solicitor work,” said Harvey, who went to work for Paulding approximately two years ago and Melrose about six months ago. “It’s a nice change of pace, and different issues and things I don’t usually deal with in my private practice.”
In his capacity as village solicitor, Harvey said he wants to be “part of the solution to try to help our local government function efficiently. ... It’s been really interesting learning how things happen, seeing them up close and what went on in those decisions. That’s been fun for me.”
Being born and raised in Paulding, he said the town has “given me a lot of opportunities here, and I appreciate the chance to give back” and have this be “part of my job.”
Harvey and his wife, Caci, have been married for nine years and have three children — daughter, Vivienne, 4; son, Harvey Christian, 2; and daughter, Genevieve, four months. He credits his wife for showing him “great support.”
Will one of his children continue the family legal legacy? Harvey is hopeful, but not expectant.
“It would be really neat to keep that legacy,” he said, but whatever his kids ultimately decide about their professions is fine with him.
As for himself, Harvey plans to continue with the legal practice in his hometown, at least for the foreseeable future.
“I plan on sticking around as long as I can, which should be for the foreseeable future,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.