SHERWOOD – Sherwood residents should be aware that hydrant flushing will be done in the village Oct. 25-29.
This was one of the items presented by Village Administrator Sherri Ramey at the October meeting of the Sherwood Village Council. Other important dates announced by Ramey include the office closure from Oct. 22-Nov. 1 for vacation. Village utility bills will be sent Nov. 2
Trick-or-treat will be held in Sherwood Oct. 31 from 3-4:30 p.m.
As winter approaches, Ramey reminds village residents that they are responsible for cleaning sidewalks of snow and ice.
The village has been awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the amount of $750,000 for street improvements. Streets are a priority but other items such as sidewalks and a walking path may be included depending on how bids come in.
The village has applied for a grant from the Defiance Foundation for work on the library building.
Work is continuing at the Crystal Fountain Auditorium property to prepare it for sale. Once this is completed, photos will be taken by the realtor. The next step will be to advertise for the required time period. The revenue from the eventual sale will be put in a special fund, earmarked for the parks.
Lt. Dan Crites represented the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department at the meeting. He reported 79 contacts during the month of September, down from 148 in August. It is thought that students going back to school and the ball games ending at the park contributed to the difference in numbers. He assured village leaders that the village is monitored regularly.
Crites noted the department has applied for a grant for body cams. He also said that Sheriff Doug Engel would be in favor of a stop light being placed at the Ohio 18/US 127 intersection. A traffic accident several years ago took down the previous signal light.
Council member Jim Hohenberger reported that the promotional store flags which hindered visibility at that same intersection have been removed. He is looking into a different type of light that would improve the lighting in the area.
Two pieces of legislation were read during Monday’s meeting. A first reading was given to an ordinance that set compensation for 2022. The second piece of legislation was passed as an emergency measure to vacate an alley on Mackinaw Street.
Fire chief Darrel Rock updated council on the progress at the new fire department hall. The recently planted grass is looking good.
Runs are up 20 to 25% this year. The back-up EMS vehicle needs repair, and options are being explored to repair or replace. At this point, grant funding is not available.
