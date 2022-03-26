Coming out of a divorce, raising two boys, and guarding against an international pandemic — 26-year-old Defiance native Destiny Diaz never intended to start an online business.
Named after her childhood home on Broadway Avenue in Defiance, “Loved on Broadway” began in August of 2020 during a time many were hunkered down in their homes and a huge boom echoed in the e-commerce world. According to Forbes, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos alone has seen a $86 billion increase in his fortunes since January of 2020 due to online pandemic shoppers.
It goes without saying that although people weren’t going anywhere, their money was. Diaz was experiencing much of the same phenomenon.
“Any chance I would get, I would go out shopping,” she said. “It was just something to do during the pandemic.”
However, she shared that although she had a love for clothes, the events in her life at the time led to little available for her to spend. The stress had caused her to lose weight and nothing really fit her, so a new wardrobe was needed. In order to find quality clothes at an affordable price, Diaz scoured the racks of thrift stores.
Thrift store shopping is a pastime she was very familiar with. When she was younger her grandfather, David Diaz Jr., had his own side businesses and sold items off international online marketplace, eBay. He sourced his inventory from various places like local thrift stores, and little Diaz tagged along for the ride.
For over 25 years, Grandpa Diaz also sold guitars and musical instruments in community markets located in areas such as Fort Wayne, Napoleon, Montpelier and Bryan — his hometown. He took the young Diaz along, where she was privy to many small, local businesses and their collection of wares. “I would walk around the different shops, finding things that I couldn’t find anywhere else,” Diaz reminisced.
These collection of memories fueled her inspiration to start her online store.
“During the pandemic I couldn’t open up a store, but I wanted to have an online presence that was like a store. I wanted people to look at my website and get that experience of shopping and thrifting,” she explained.
Utilizing the experiences with her grandfather, Diaz procured pieces for her business by exploring stores like Goodwill and Salvation Army. She also scoped out local garage and estate sales, something Grandpa Diaz did as well in the past.
“He’d see them advertised in the newspaper — you know, before Facebook,” Diaz laughed.
According to Diaz, the most challenging factor in starting an online business, arguably, was garnering enough consistent traffic to her online page. That and also “putting herself out there”. She was the sole employee of her store and thus it was up to her to model her products and market to potential consumers.
She admitted to being nervous that no one would be interested in buying anything from her at first. However, the support she has received from her community spanned far and wide.
“A lot of the people that buy from me ... it’s like my first-grade teacher, people I’ve done sports with, classmates, their parents, siblings of random friends — it’s a lot of the people I grew up with,” she listed.
Diaz talked about the power of a close-knit community and the driving force behind information being spread by word of mouth. During one instance when a friend of a friend who lived in Napoleon found her, they told their friends, and their friends told theirs, and so on. For “a month straight,” Diaz reported receiving orders from just the Napoleon area.
“That’s the great thing about this area — everyone knows everybody,” she said.
Her success with marketing her business through online media has even led to her main employer, Local Cantina, to designate her as its social media manager.
Diaz also said her co-workers are very supportive of her store and share her pages with their peer groups as well. She has even been asked to model for other companies.
Although she has moved out of Defiance, resides in Columbus, and is beginning to spread among peers in the Columbus area — Diaz still very much considers herself a local Defiance business.
The majority of her buyers are from, and around, Defiance County, and she has collaborated with other local businesses. A lot of her work portfolio has been shot by Defiance freelance photographer Enrique Garcia (Instagram: enriqueslife_) as well as Abigail Olivia Studios.
Sadly, the source of her inspiration for all of this, Grandpa Diaz, passed away from stage IV pancreatic cancer in November of 2020. He never got to witness the growth of Loved on Broadway, but Diaz still thinks of him as the foundation of her business.
Thus what began as a source of escapism from rampant viruses and isolation, became something that would forever tie her to a lost loved one.
Diaz’s future plans for her store continue to be focusing on vintage and thrifted clothing, as that pertains to her principals of keeping products low-cost.
“I don’t ever want to charge more than I think I should,” she explained. “The main thing I really enjoy is going out and finding these amazing pieces. I want people to want and feel good in clothes.”
After the interview, Diaz was asked what she would say to her grandfather — her muse — if she could.
She smiled and responded, “Let’s go shopping!”
