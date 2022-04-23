HAMLER — A local meat processing business here received a grant of $250,000 from the Ohio governor’s officer for equipment and facility updates.
Lt Gov. Jon Husted visited Buckeye Meats and Processing, LLC, 7217 Ohio 18, Hamler, to see learn how the two-year-old company was using the grant money they had received through an Ohio Meat Processing Grant earlier this year.
The facility processes beef and pork that is sourced from local farmers.
“We have mostly local farmers from Ohio, Indiana and a few from Kentucky,” said co-owner Nate Like. “We want to know we can trust who we are getting our meat from.”
Citing challenges with difficulty to find workers, Like said that basically five people run the business. Husted said that the challenge is based on demographics.
“There are the Baby Boomers who are retiring faster than the workforce can be replenished,” said Husted.
He continued, “[T]he people today are not having as many children, and are having them later. ... In past years we would solve the problem with immigration from other countries and birthrates. So a lot of businesses are automating things.”
Like showed the lieutenant governor around the facility and demonstrated how the facility is run by a small crew.
“My cousin, Jason (Pfau) and I and three other people run this meat processing business,” said Like. “My grandfather owned and ran Bishop’s Meats for 60 years here, and it’s always been my dream to open this business and reopen a butcher shop.”
Bishop’s Meats operated in the same building for many years.
With the monies received in this grant, the meat processing facility will purchase equipment that will allow for more meat storage and quicker processing. After touring the facility, the lieutenant governor was pleased to learn that small businesses were being helped by the meat processing grants.
“The important thing that I wanted to learn is, how the grants that we are offering are helping businesses succeed and easing the stress to the supply chain,” said Husted. “That’s why I am here today.”
A walk through the Hamler facility showed how the owners, Like and Jason Pfau plan to use the grant monies. Husted also commented on those plans.
“One of the machines they are about to get, with hamburger processing, they talked about processing 40 pounds of beef in one minute — with the new equipment,” said Husted. “Under the current equipment they have, it’s 25 pounds in 12 minutes. So you can see how much faster, which means you can free up people to do other parts of the business and get things done more efficiently.”
According to a news release from Husted’s office, the grant is administered by the Ohio Department of Development in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Agriculture and is a $10 million program. About 41 businesses received grant monies from the program.
For more information about the grant including how to apply, visit https://development.ohio.gov/business/state-incentives/ohio-meat-processing-grant.
