COLUMBUS — Huntington Bancshares, Inc., and Thomas Shafer agreed that he will retire from the company effective Dec. 31.
He will step down from his role as the company’s senior executive vice president and co-president, commercial bank, effective June 30, and will continue to serve as senior executive vice president in a senior advisory capacity for the company from July 1 through the end of the company’s fiscal year.
Shafer joined Huntington in 2021 as part of the merger with TCF, where he served as chief executive officer of TCF National Bank and vice chairman of the board of TCF Financial Corporation. At Huntington, he has led middle market, commercial real estate and regional government banking teams for the commercial bank.
He also served in executive roles at TCF Bank and its predecessor organizations, Chemical Bank, Talmer Bancorp, Inc. and First Place Bank. Before joining Talmer in 2013, he served Citizens Republic Bancorp. for 16 years in various executive-level positions.
Huntington Bancshares, Inc., is a $177 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management and risk management products and services.
Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies.
